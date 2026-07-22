Armed parolee arrested in San Bruno after fleeing from traffic stop

A 23-year-old San Bruno man on parole was arrested last week after he ran from police during a traffic stop, the San Bruno Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

According to the department, on July 14 at around 6:01 p.m., an officer tried to pull over a black SUV for several motor vehicle code violations. At the intersection of Memory Lane and Poplar Avenue in a neighborhood west of El Camino Real, the car suddenly stopped, and a man ran from the car armed with a handgun, police said.

The officer chased him as he fled through Memory Lane, across El Camino Real, and into another neighborhood. Additional officers responded to the area to help locate the suspect who was found trying to hide in the driveway of a home on Kensington Avenue.

Image from a police dashboard camera shows the arrest of a man being chased by officers on Kensington Avenue in San Bruno, July 14, 2026. San Bruno Police Department

During the chase, police said the man discarded the handgun in the backyard of a nearby home. Officers later recovered the loaded firearm and discovered that the man was on parole and prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The man, who was not identified, was booked into the San Mateo County Maguire Correctional Facility for a parole violation and multiple weapons-related charges, police said.