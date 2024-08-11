RV campers ordered to leave encampment near San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tens of people, including many families, who have been living in their RVs on Zoo Road in San Francisco are scrambling to move anywhere they can following a violation notice from the city.

Those notices were issued by SFMTA, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

They were placed on RVs on Aug. 8 to warn of imminent citations and/or towing if vehicle occupants didn't move by Aug. 11. When the deadline arrived Sunday, many RVs were still parked along Zoo Road.

New signs posted on the street also indicated there would be no stopping or parking allowed from Aug.14 to Sept. 14 due to street cleaning and pavement striping.

Those still living on Zoo Road Sunday were packing their belongings, while others were waiting on transportation to move their trailers or campers.

"(The city) took my truck already so I can't even move my camper because they took my truck. I'm kind've stuck in the water until I can get my friend to come help me move it," said Sean, a San Francisco native who lives in a camper with his wife. "I'm afraid to go to work right now because I'm afraid they'll tow my camper with my wife in the camper or something. That's what I'm scared of. It's not fair. It ain't right."

A majority of the families, including many immigrants from Central America, moved to Zoo Road after the city started enforcing parking limits on Winston Drive about a mile and a half away.

"If they were just going to tow them anyway, why didn't they just do it from Winston (Drive)?" said Joyce, who lives in a camper with her husband. "My stomach is in nerves. I'm just kind've waiting."

Joyce, who has been living on Zoo Road for about two years, said she also received a notice to leave by Aug. 11. However, she is under the impression she has until Aug. 14 because of the street signs posted along Zoo Road.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to SFMTA and the mayor's office for clarification on Sunday's deadline but did not hear back.

"It's traumatizing, man. We're just trying to live out here. We're just trying to survive," Sean said. "No one's bothering anybody out here. There's not a bunch of junkies here. These people are just trying to live."