CHP officer hurt, hostage killed in Roseville shooting; suspect had taken 2 hostages

ROSEVILLE -- A hostage has died and two other people, including a California Highway Patrol officer, were hurt after a shooting in Roseville on Thursday.

Roseville police say they got a report about a CHP officer being shot at Mahany Park near Pleasant Grove and Woodcreek Oaks boulevards around 12:30 p.m.

More officers responded to the scene and the suspect began shooting at them, police say. Hostages were taken by the suspect, officers say.

LIVE update from #Roseville PD & CHP.



1 person is dead, CHP officer is hospitalized & stable, and the suspect is in custody. @CBSSacramento



Latest from what witnesses told me: https://t.co/wLDWW7S99v pic.twitter.com/ZSnVE4GY9N — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 6, 2023

Those two hostages were shot by the suspect, police say; one of those citizens was pronounced dead at the scene. Both of the hostages were adults, police say.

The suspect then surrendered. The suspect has been taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown, but police say the suspect was not shot in the incident.

Police say the CHP officer who was hurt was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Captain Newton: It was a rapidly escalating situation. Gunshots striking hostages from suspect. — Roseville Police Department (@RSVL_Police) April 6, 2023

Two teens who were near the shooting told CBS13 they saw police yelling at the suspect and, a short time later, shots were fired.

One resident says he heard three to four shots, and shortly thereafter, saw a police helicopter, saw ambulances, and police officers with guns drawn. He says they were headed towards a green area near Mahany Park.

A local fitness center and library were put on lockdown in response, the Roseville Parks, Recreation, & Events department said in a Facebook post. The fitness center is a sprawling sports complex at the edge of a large park with a gym, basketball court, and playground.

The scene is now safe, police say.

Scene of the shooting in Roseville.

Roseville police announced around 3 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted at the Mahany Park facilities. Both the fitness center and library will be closed for the rest of the day, though.

Police noted that there were no activities going on near the ball fields at Mahany Park during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and Roseville police say they will release more information in the coming days. The name of the hostage killed is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified, police say.

Police have also not released the name of the suspect at this point in the investigation.

Roseville is a city of about 150,000 roughly 20 miles northeast of Sacramento.