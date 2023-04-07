Roseville shooting: Firefighters went in with tactical gear to rescue shot officer

Roseville shooting: Firefighters went in with tactical gear to rescue officer that was shot

ROSEVILLE – Firefighters in Fire Station 5 helped rescue the California Highway Patrol officer hit by an active shooter Thursday afternoon in Roseville.

The shooting happened outside the front doors of Station 5.

Firefighters heard the shots and put on their tactical gear to find the officer and bring that officer back into the station to start treating them.

Dispatch audio described some of the scene.

Firefighter: "Possible active shooter incident. We should have a total of two battalions, two engines, a truck company … AMR unit and (inaudible) supervisor."

The firefighter alerted other first responders from inside Station 5 of an active shooter.

Firefighter: "We are locked down in Station 5, barricaded."

A Roseville Fire chief confirmed to CBS13 that firefighters were able to put on city-issued tactical gear, leave their barricaded station, and go rescue the CHP officer hit as gunshots continued to fly around them.

Dispatch audio also described firefighters after their successful effort to get that officer back inside their station.

Firefighter: "Can you please coordinate … EMS escort out of Station 5 … We have the officer back in Station 5."

The firefighters relayed that the officer was hit two times, in the chest and hand.

Firefighter: "We still have active gunfire all around the station."

After receiving treatment in the fire station, an ambulance arrived for the ride to the hospital.

Firefighter: "We do have clearance and protection right now to get an AMR unit to the front of Station 5 to transport the shot officer."

CHP says the officer is stable.

The tactical gear Roseville's fire department put into use has become more standard recently in cities across the country as active shooters have become part of the country's reality.