Rohnert Park officers arrest man suspected of running illegal drug lab

Authorities in Sonoma County said they have arrested a man on felony charges after uncovering an alleged illegal drug lab and hazardous waste.

According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, officers arrested Justin Michael Loewen on Oct. 21 for alleged narcotics sales. Loewen posted bail and was released.

Police said a follow-up investigation determined that Loewen was involved in the manufacturing and distribution of the hallucinogenic dimethyltryptamine (DMT). According to officers, DMT is a controlled substance.

Detectives also identified a property linked to Loewen near Todd Road in Santa Rosa. A search on Nov. 10 discovered what they described as a "substantial" suspected DMT manufacturing lab, which included chemicals, equipment and controlled substances in various stages of production.

During the search, investigators said they found chemical waste associated with the suspected drug lab, raising concerns about contamination. The Sonoma County Hazardous Materials and California Department of Toxic Substances Control went to the property to assist with assessing and handling hazardous materials.

Detectives located Loewen in San Francisco, who was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and illegal disposal of hazardous waste. Officers said they found controlled substances on his person, including DMT and methamphetamine.

Police did not say when Loewen would appear in court on the charges.