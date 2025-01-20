Rohnert Park police tackle knife-wielding suspect who assaulted Walmart employee

A man who allegedly pepper-sprayed a Walmart employee in Rohnert Park on Monday was taken into custody after a standoff with a knife in the parking lot, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers received a call about a scuffle in the electronics section of the Walmart on Redwood Drive. Police were told that a suspect had an employee on the ground and had sprayed him with pepper spray.

The suspect left the store before officers arrived, but he was located in the parking lot and was allegedly holding a "large knife," according to police.

Officers attempted to get the suspect to surrender, but he allegedly refused their commands. After a brief standoff, he dropped the knife but still refused to surrender, police said. Ultimately the suspect was tackled and placed in restraints that immobilized his arms, torso and legs.

Randolf Knoblock, 45, from Santa Rosa was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with pepper spray and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety alleges Knoblock assaulted "several people."

Police do not know what prompted the altercation. Two people were treated for pepper-spray exposure at the scene and an employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to their hand.

Police are hoping someone in the public who was there may have filmed the altercation. Anyone who has information helpful to this case is encouraged to email Officer R. Jones at Rjones@rpcity.org.