Pair accused of willful abandonment after dog found tied near Rohnert Park creek

Authorities in the North Bay said they have found two people suspected of willfully abandoning a dog that was recently found tied near a creek.

On the morning of May 28, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were notified about the dog, who was tied to a fence near the Santa Alicia foot bridge on the Copeland Creke Path. One of the department's community service officers found the dark-colored French Bulldog, still tied to the fence.

Police said the dog was taken to the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. Staff recognized the dog, saying the animal was taken in shortly before and was taken back by the same individual.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage, which confirmed the dog was tied to the fence and left unattended. After the department posted the footage on social media, community tips and additional investigative work led to the two suspects.

The Department of Public Safety said case is being sent to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office for prosecution of both suspects on charges of willful animal abandonment and conspiracy. Authorities did not release the suspects' names.

"We recognize that people may face difficult circumstances, but abandoning an animal is not the answer when help and resources are available," the department said in a statement Wednesday. "If you are struggling to care for a pet, please contact your local animal services for guidance and assistance with safe, humane options."

Officers said the dog is safe and is the care of the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter.