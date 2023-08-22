Rise in Oakland violence rattles residents ahead of DA town hall, community safety meeting

OAKLAND — It was a violent 36 hours in Oakland. There have been four homicides since Sunday.

Resident and founder of the nonprofit Neighbors Together Oakland Seneca Scott wants to raise awareness about what he calls the city's public safety crisis.

"People who've lived here for 10 years like me, and people who've been here for multiple generations, everyone's saying the same thing," said Scott. "It's never been this unsafe, it's never looked this bad, and we need to do something now."

The most recent deadly shooting in Oakland happened just before 5 p.m. Monday at High Street near a gas station next to I-880. Paramedics responded but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Related: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Oakland within 24 hours

Scott also shared video of a brazen purse snatching caught on camera at 17th Avenue and International Boulevard on Aug. 16 just after 6 a.m. After knocking a woman to the ground, the robber drags her across the road.

On Aug. 8, another camera captured a passenger firing a gun at a car just ahead of it at 86th Avenue near Bancroft Avenue. Police said no one was injured, but several cars were hit.

"It's very scary, we have lost rule of law," said Scott. "There are several cities across America who are going through a similar crisis and the common denominator in every one of these cities are dominant, progressive city councils and progressive DAs."

Oakland police data shows that this past week robberies are up 27%, burglaries are up 44% and car thefts are up 53%, compared to the same time period last year.

On Aug. 26, there will be a town hall at 1 p.m. with Progressive District Attorney Pamela Price, who is facing a recall less than a year into office.

It will be held at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church on 38th Avenue in Oakland.

"There is a balance between criminal justice reform and making sure that people are safe. When you say that your department is not responsible or has no control, that's absolutely untrue. You can choose to use the firearm enhancements," said Scott.

Another community safety meeting hosted by Bishop Geroge Matthews is planned for Sept. 9 at Genesis Worship Center at noon. Price and Mayor Sheng Thao are expected to attend.

"Our mayor has disappeared. She's absolutely ghosted her city and left us in a time of intense crisis," said Scott.