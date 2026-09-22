Ripley's Believe It or Not! on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf announces closure

A longtime fixture on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, "Ripley's Believe it or Not!" announced that the museum would close before the end of the year.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our current San Francisco attraction," company president Jim Pattison Jr. said Tuesday. "To every team member, past and present, who has been part of this remarkable run, thank you. To our neighbors and friends at Fisherman's Wharf, thank you for nearly 60 unforgettable years. And to the millions of people who have walked through our doors, we have been honored to have you as our guests."

Pattison did not say why the attraction was closing and a specific closing date has not been finalized. The museum, known for its oddities and pop art, opened in 1967.

In a statement, Pattison noted founder Robert Ripley's long ties to San Francisco, which included working at the San Francisco Bulletin newspaper over a century ago and his exhibitions at the Golden Gate International Exposition in 1939 and 1940 on Treasure Island.

Pattison said while they were closing the location on Jefferson Street, they were "not necessarily saying goodbye to San Francisco," but did not elaborate further. The company said they would offer support to employees during the transition.

Before the museum's closure, Pattison said they would offer a select group of exhibits with ties to the city for sale. Some of the items being considered include a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge created on the head of a pin and crutches from baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio, who grew up in San Francisco.

Pattison operates more than two dozen "Ripley's Believe It Or Not!" locations worldwide, including in Hollywood, Niagara Falls and Branson, Missouri.