Richmond police warn residents of recent surge in street robberies

Richmond police are warning residents about a recent uptick in street robberies over the last month, with 30 reported robberies citywide since Dec. 1.

Police posted the public safety announcement on the department's Facebook page over the weekend.

"Your safety is our top priority," the post read. It offered a number of tips for people to avoid being robbed on Richmond streets. They included:

Stay aware, especially when entering or exiting your vehicle.

Avoid distractions. Stay off your phone and avoid distractions when in public places. Trust your instincts: If something doesn't feel right, trust your gut and move to a safer location.

Keep valuables out of sight. Don't leave valuable items visible in your vehicle. Store them safely in your trunk or take them with you.

Travel in groups: Whenever possible, try to walk with others, especially at night.

Police said vigilance can help prevent these crimes and advised residents to report any suspicious activity or individuals to police immediately.