Richmond's Kennedy High School shut down after toxic chemical found during renovation work

The Richmond community is looking for answers after testing found a chemical called PCE underneath the Kennedy High School campus, which is currently under construction for modernization.

West Contra Costa Unified School District leadership says they shut the school down out of an abundance of caution. Right now, their focus is on figuring out if it's safe for students and staff to come back.

The news is a stunner for some parents.

"The city needs to do more to check the whole area to make sure we are all safe and healthy," said parent Charles Nelson, who lives right next to the school.

Nelson told CBS News Bay Area his family was ready for their daughter to start at Kennedy this fall after transferring from another high school. The shutdown now has them second guessing that decision.

"It would be easier for her to be closer, but yeah, I mean I still have to consult my wife about it," Nelson said. "But as for me, I wouldn't want her to be in that situation. I mean they might shut the school down all together and then we are right back in the same situation we were in."

Students are feeling that uncertainty, too. Alexander Taylor and Jaylen Poche were out training alongside the campus after learning their practice at Kennedy High was canceled.

"They should be able to fix it but if not, that would be really bad," said Taylor, a junior at Kennedy.

Both are now wondering what this could mean for their fall seasons and where they will go for classes, but say they're trusting adults to do what's right.

"As long as they get it back up and we get to do our practices and it doesn't impact when school starts after summer break is over, I'm fine with that," said Poche, a sophomore at Kennedy. "As long as everything is under control and nobody's in danger with these chemicals."

With the first day of school right around the corner, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control says it is moving fast to get answers, adding in a statement:

"To protect those who study and work at the school … DTSC is working with the school district to test the air inside the buildings … to make sure it is safe for students and staff to return on August 18."

State, district, and city officials are expected to take part in a town hall to answer questions and try to give the community a clear path forward. West Contra Costa Unified School District declined a request for an interview, directing us back to its advisory regarding Thursday night's meeting.