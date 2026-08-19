2 dead, 2 critical in Richmond house fire that was intentionally set; victims' relative arrested

A man and a young child died while two others were critically hurt in a house fire in Richmond that was intentionally set on Tuesday night by the man's son, pollce said.

The fire happened late Tuesday night at a home on 15th Street just east of the Richmond City Center. The Richmond Fire Department said the fatal fire was one of two back-to-back fires on the same block that night.

Richmond Fire Chief Aaron Osorio said the first fire was reported at a home just after 8 p.m. While firefighters were mopping up from that scene, they were alerted by residents about a second fire just two doors away, Osorio said. The second fire turned into a three-alarm blaze that required addtional fire crews.

The four victims were all inside the home where the second fire occurred. Richmond Police Chief Timothy Simmons said the suspicious nature of the second fire and the resulting victims prompted police investigators to immediately respond.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Sergio Rivera Vega, a resident of the home where the second fire happened. The 47-year-old man who died was Rivera Vega's father, while the child who died was his nephew. A 33-year-old woman injured is the suspect's sister and a two-year-old who was injured is his niece, Simmons said.

"While detectives were conducting their investigation, Rivera Vega was located near the scene and was safely taken into custody without further incident," Simmons said.

Rivera Vega was booked on two counts of murder and two counts of arson causing grave bodily harm. He was being held on $2.5 million bail.

"This is an absolute, unimaginable tragedy," Simmons said. "It has taken the life of a man and a young child, while leaving a woman and another young child literally fighting for their lives."

Image from Citizen App video showing a firefighter on a ladder during a fire at a home on 15th Street in Richmond, August 18, 2026. Citizen App

Authorities said it's believed that the fires were two isolated incidents, with the first fire still under investigation as to what led to it, and the second one being investigated as an arson and a murder.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.