Bay Area couple retire as resource parents for foster youth after 30 years

A Bay area couple is retiring this fall after serving as resource parents, traditionally known as foster parents, for 30 years.

Paul and Betsy Rose Franklin had already raised three adult children between them. But they had more love to give. Betsy wanted them to become foster parents, and Paul agreed.

Since then, the name has changed to resource parents - an umbrella term now used by many state agencies to describe foster care, kinship care, or adoptive parents - but the critical roles they played have not.

"There're kids out there that needed love and a steady home," said Betsy Franklin.

"My father died before I was born, so I always said, 'If I have kids, I want to be the best I could be'" added Paul Franklin.

Betsy and Paul raised 12 San Mateo County foster children as their own until the kids turned 18 or went to a permanent home. The couple also adopted three children.

"I didn't want them hurt, in trouble, in jail, on drugs so we made sure we gave them the love that they required," Paul said.

Many kids arrived with anger and trauma from living in broken homes. The Franklins lovingly brought structure and discipline, requiring kids to go to church and summer camps, volunteer, and participate in sports.

"I just embrace them. And we take every nationality because everybody needs love," Betsy said.

Betsy and Paul are proud that all of the children earned their high school diploma. Two have also graduated from college.

Leilani Gonzalez lived with the Franklins for a year at age ten before returning to the care of her biological father. She still considers the couple her Mom and Dad.

"They changed me from being a very angry and disturbed child to a loving, open person," Gonzalez said. "Without them, I don't know where I would be."



Michael, who declined to use his last name, knows where he'd be.

"I'd probably be in jail or on the street," he said.

Michael admits his behavioral problems were a big challenge, but Paul and Betsy taught him personal responsibility. Today, he holds a bachelor's degree in accounting.

"Every time I got into trouble, he'd say, 'Son, you put yourself in that predicament,'" Michael said. So now, I try to put myself in the best stuff that I can."

The County of San Mateo has honored the Franklins for providing love, safety and stability as resource parents.

"They've got so much love for the kids," said Gloria Castillo-Steinman, a county human services clinician explained. "Even though there might be challenging moments, they don't give up."

The county hopes that the Franklins' story will inspire others to become resource parents. The San Mateo County Human Services Agency welcomes potential applicants at resourcefamily@smgov.org or 650-802-7636.

The Franklins say they don't regret becoming resource parents to children in need.

"I tried to make sure they were always cared for and loved," Paul said.

Betsy added, "We don't use the word 'foster;' we don't use none of that stuff. They are my children."

