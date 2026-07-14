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17 rescued from San Francisco Bay after boat fire near Alcatraz Island, officials say

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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The San Francisco Fire Department said crews rescued 17 people after responding to a call about a boat fire in the San Francisco Bay Tuesday afternoon.

The boat was in the area between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island, SF Fire said. The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene and said there were 19 people reported to be aboard the boat. 

"Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and a triage area has been established ashore," the USCG said.

The Coast Guard said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

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