17 rescued from San Francisco Bay after boat fire near Alcatraz Island, officials say

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews rescued 17 people after responding to a call about a boat fire in the San Francisco Bay Tuesday afternoon.

The boat was in the area between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island, SF Fire said. The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene and said there were 19 people reported to be aboard the boat.

"Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and a triage area has been established ashore," the USCG said.

The Coast Guard said more information will be provided as it becomes available.