Report: Legendary Oakland Raiders coach John Madden to be played by Nicolas Cage in biopic

A biopic about late Oakland Raiders coaching great John Madden -- who went on to even greater fame as a broadcaster and NFL icon -- will feature Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage in the title role, according to reports.

According to a story published by The Hollywood Reporter Thursday, the film being produced by by Amazon/MGM has signed onetime San Francisco resident Cage to portray Madden.

Word of the film -- set to be directed by David O. Russell, who is best known for his hit films "American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook," "The Fighter" and "I Heart Huckabees -- first surfaced in 2023. Past reports on the movie have linked Will Ferrell and Hugh Jackman as the lead actor.

"Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden," Russell said in a statement, according to Variety.

Known for his wide-ranging and eclectic work, Cage won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1996 for his role as an alcoholic with a death wish in "Leaving Las Vegas" while establishing himself as a '90s action hero in the box-office hits "The Rock," "Con Air" and "Face/Off."

He was also nominated for playing twins Charlie and Donald Kaufman in the comedy-drama film "Adaptation" in 2002. He has seen a career resurgence in recent years with acclaimed performances in independent movies like "Pig" and "Dream Scenario," as well as underground horror films "Mandy" and this year's "Longlegs"

One of the most beloved head coaches in NFL history, the animated and rambunctious Hall of Famer Madden led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory in 1977 against the Minnesota Vikings on his way to becoming one of the winningest coaches of his era.

Madden would become the youngest coach to reach 100 career regular-season victories, a record he racked up in only ten full seasons of coaching at the age of 42. He remains the coach with the most wins in Raiders history.

He compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record before retiring in 1978 due to health issues from acute stomach ulcers.

Madden would become an even more impactful figure in the broadcast booth, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. Madden's highly animated style of commentary -- frequently punctuated with his signature exclamation "Boom!" -- made him a fan favorite and one of the most recognizable figures in the sport.

Madden worked with all four major networks over the course of his broadcast career that stretched from 1979 until his retirement in 2008. His fear of flying famously led to Madden traveling by bus from game to game for broadcasts.

A new generation was introduced to Madden after he became the name behind the hugely popular sports video game franchise, "Madden NFL Football." The annual editions of the game have collectively sold over 250 million copies.

Madden died aged 85 in late December of 2021. Thousands turned out for a memorial honoring Madden at the Oakland Coliseum in February the following year.