Redwood City man accused of stranging brother arrested after standoff, police say

A San Mateo County man was arrested on a felony assault charge after he allegedly stangled his brother before an hours-long standoff with officers over the weekend.

Redwood City police said officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of Madison Avenue, between Iris and Myrtle streets, shortly after 8:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a disturbance between family members. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old victim, who said his brother had strangled him, causing him to lose consciousness.

Police said the victim had injuries that were consistent with strangling.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home and refused multiple requests to surrender, according to officers. Police activated their Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit and obtained an arrest warrant.

Attempted negotiations lasted for "several hours," police said, before the suspect surrendered. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Orlando EscobedoAvila of Redwood City, was taken into custody without injury.

Police said EscobedoAvila was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of felony assault and resisting or delaying officers. He was also served with a previously unserved restraining order and a new emergency protective order obtained on the victim's behalf.

According to jail records, EscobedoAvila was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.