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Crime

Shooting reported in Redwood City; police seen searching neighborhood

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A shooting was reported in a Redwood City neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Redwood City Police Department issued an alert late Wednesday morning of police activity near Fernside Street and Hastings Avenue in the city's Farm Hills neighborhood.

Officers were seen cordoning off an area in front of a house on Hastings at the end of a cul-de-sac, while other officers were seen searching in neighboring yards. A drone was also seen patrolling above the area. 

Police would only say it was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the public. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

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