Redwood City man arrested in connection with attempted murder, attempted rape

SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape.

Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies.

San Mateo County Sheriff's patrol vehicle
On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of 4th Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of a physical altercation.

Deputies located Ortiz-Perez in the area, and a female victim with visible injuries to her neck was located inside a residence.

Both Ortiz-Perez and the victim admitted they were in a relationship, and investigators learned Ortiz-Perez attempted to rape the victim, according to the sheriff's office.

During the incident, the suspect struck the victim several times in the head with his hands, used a belt to hit her and then got on top of the victim and strangled her by placing his hands around her neck, deputies said.

