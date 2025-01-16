Watch CBS News
Man stabbed during fight near Caltrain station in Redwood City; arrest made

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and another man was arrested following a fight near the Redwood City Caltrain station Wednesday night.

According to Redwood City Police, San Mateo County sheriff's deputies conducting a routine patrol of the station platform spotted two people fighting in the breezeway at the adjacent Sequoia Station shopping center shortly after 8:10 p.m. The pair stopped fighting after spotting authorities.

Police said one of the men involved was found with a folding knife in his hand, while the other man was found with several stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Cody Dwight Washington of Redwood City, was detained without incident. Washington was later booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of attempted homicide and a parole violation.

In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said, "The quick action and intervention by our deputies during an in progress stabbing undoubtedly saved the victim's life. The deputies are also credited with swiftly detaining the suspect while officers from the Redwood City Police Department responded to the scene."

Police said Thursday it is unclear what led to the altercation. The relationship between the suspect and victim was not immediately known.

According to jail records, Washington is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100.

