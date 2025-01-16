Suspect arrested in brutal Redwood City assault at restaurant

A man suspected in a brutal assault on a victim in Redwood City last year was arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation.

Redwood City police said in a press release the incident happened on August 24, 2024, at about 6:15 p.m. Officers responded to La Cueva Del Peludo Mexican restaurant at 1714 El Camino Real for a report of an assault and found a victim who had been assaulted by three people, police said.

Officers were able to obtain video surveillance of the incident and saw it was a fight with one of the suspects being the primary aggressor. Police said the assailant hit the victim with unknown items and kicked him in the head when he was on the ground and defenseless.

The unidentified victim sustained a variety of injuries requiring medical attention. Police said he did not know any of the assailants.

Investigators launched a probe with only the surveillance video and a license plate number for leads. Police detectives eventually identified the main suspect as 25-year-old Dave Villalobos of Hayward.

A felony arrest warrant was obtained and on January 15, detectives arrested Villalobos as he was leaving his home at about 7:15 a.m.

Villalobos was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on felony charges of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact the Redwood City Police Department's non-emergency number at (650)780-7100.

