Rancho Cordova man booked into jail on murder charge in Vallejo crash investigation

VALLEJO – A Rancho Cordova man has been booked into jail on a murder charge following an investigation into a crash in Vallejo last month, the police department said Thursday.

Police responded to a crash with reports of gunshots near Tennessee Street and Vervais Avenue on July 16 around 12:30 p.m.

This is where they found a crash involving a Mercedes-Benz ML350, an Isuzu Trooper and a Kia Soul.

A woman was found lying in the street suffering from injuries consistent with the crash, police said. First responders provided her with medical aid and she was rushed to the hospital.

Then homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

Detectives identified Jacoby Etter, a 46-year-old from Rancho Cordova, as a homicide suspect.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, Etter was arrested along Malana Way by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office in Rancho Cordova.

Police said Etter was booked into jail for murder.

Details about what led up to and following the crash were not released. Police did not say they found evidence that shots were fired.