Rafael Devers bounces a homer into McCovey Cove as Giants beat Reds 3-1

Rafael Devers hit his 28th homer, a drive that bounced into McCovey Cove, and reliever Anthony Molina worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings as the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Drew Cavanaugh hit a two-run single in the first inning for San Francisco before Devers went deep in the fifth, his third homer in five games. It was his 16th longball at Oracle Park this season, the most by a Giant since Barry Bonds in 2007.

Sal Stewart scored the Reds' first run in 23 innings on his ninth-inning homer. His 28 home runs are the second most by a Reds rookie, trailing only Frank Robinson's 38 in 1956.

Cavanaugh finished 3 for 3 for his first career three-hit game. Nate Furman got his first major league hit, a single in the third.

Molina (1-0) relieved right-hander Adrian Houser, who left in the second inning with an apparent injury to his throwing arm. He allowed one hit and fanned a batter.

It was the second straight game in which San Francisco's starter left with an injury. Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt exited in the third inning Monday, and the team said Tuesday he has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Brady Singer (5-12) allowed three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings for Cincinnati, striking out five.

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.04 ERA) faces Giants RHP Landen Roupp (7-13, 4.34 ERA) on Wednesday as Cincinnati tries to avoid a three-game sweep.

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