16 puppies wandering in Livermore Walmart parking lot rescued; 1 dies after hit by car

Sixteen puppies are being cared for at two East Bay animal shelters after being abandoned in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Livermore, authorities said.

The East Bay SPCA said in a social media post that a Good Samaritan discovered the puppies discovered wandering the lot Wednesday night, and that one of the puppies found had been struck by a vehicle and died.

The person stopped to help the other puppies and transported them to the East Bay SPCA's Oakland and Dublin locations to receive care, the agency said. The black and white pups were found to be in good health.

Three of the puppies found abandoned in a Livermore Walmart parking lot are seen at the East Bay SPCA, July 9, 2026. East Bay SPCA

The next steps for the puppies include receiving vaccinations, microchips, and getting spayed or neutered before they can be adopted, the East Bay SPCA said. Several dogs will need to work with the shelter's Behavior Team to hone their social skills, the agency added.

The nonprofit said it expects some of the puppies to be ready for adoption as soon as next week.

The Livermore Police Department had not replied as of Friday morning to an inquiry on whether the abandonment was being investigated.

A spokesperson for the East Bay SPCA said that is was not known if the puppies were abandoned at the location or somewhere else and then wandered over to the parking lot.

"The main reason we would want to know who may have left the puppies would be to share resources to get mom and dad fixed, so that this doesn't happen again," spokesperson Victoria Ivankic told CBS News Bay Area.