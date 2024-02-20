Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in downtown San Francisco, blocking Market Street

Raw: Protesters gather at Market and Mission to call for cease fire in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protesters in San Francisco once again shut down a section of Market St. Tuesday morning, blocking the intersection near Montgomery.

The protest was calling for a cease fire in Gaza as well as voicing opposition to a package that passed the U.S. Senate last week that will send additional military aid to Israel.

Organizers issued a call for activists and citizens to join the action at the Montgomery BART station Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.

Video from the Citizen app showed protesters holding a large banner that called out California Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, who both voted in favor of the $14.1 billion package.

The organizers also invited Padilla and Butler to attend and explain their positions to their gathered constituents.

The activity comes a day after activists rallied at San Francisco's Civic Center on Presidents Day before marching up Market St. and turning onto the Octavia freeway on-ramp, blocking the entrance to traffic.

Hundreds of protesters eventually made their way up to the U.S. 101 connector to I-80 before CHP and police were able to clear the freeway. The freeway on-ramp closure lasted about an hour.

Last week, pro-Palestinian protest action that briefly blocked all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge.