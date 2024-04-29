Pro-Palestine protesters set up encampment on the Sac State campus

Pro-Palestine protest sets up encampment at Sac State Pro-Palestine protest sets up encampment at Sac State 03:45

SACRAMENTO – Demonstrators with pro-Palestine messaging have set up tents on the Sacramento State campus Monday morning.

The tents popped up in the library quad area of the school. At least a dozen demonstrators could be seen.

It appears the group Students for Justice in Palestine is behind the protest. In Instagram posts that went up Monday morning, the group urged protests at the Sacramento State quad – calling for demonstrators to camp until the school divests.

SJP CSU posted a lengthy statement outlining their demands while also calling on students at other schools across the system to join the action.

"We invite our students and community to join us as we camp for justice," the group wrote.

Those demands echo similar calls that demonstrators across the country have been pushing for in recent days, urging universities to divest from Israel in the wake of the war in Gaza.

Other CSU campuses are also seeing protests on Monday, including at Sonoma State where demonstrators have pitched dozens of tents.

At Cal Poly Humboldt, demonstrators have occupied buildings on campus and refuse to leave – prompting the school to shift to remote work and close for the remainder of the semester.

Protests at other schools have gotten heated, like at USC where there were clashes with police and demonstrators.

Sac State officials released a statement Monday afternoon, acknowledging the protest.

"During this demonstration, the University is focused on ensuring that campus remains safe and instruction and critical operations can continue, adhering to the University's Time Place and Manner policy that governs on-campus speech and speech-related activities," the statement reads.

Despite the protest, Sac State officials said the campus remains open.

Sac State is only two weeks away from finals week, with commencement scheduled for May 17-19.