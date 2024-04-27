USC closes campus as protesters return, LAPD issues tactical alert

Protesters return to USC, other demonstrations pop up at LA County colleges

The University of Southern California closed its campus after protesters returned to the school. They issued an alert asking students and visitors to avoid the University Park Campus earlier on Saturday night.

"Due to a disturbance, the University Park Campus is temporarily closed except for residents," the university said in an alert.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a tactical alert in response to the protest.

The university announced Thursday that it will cancel its main graduation ceremony, planned for May 10, 2024, due to "new safety measures."

The announcement comes amid the controversy surrounding the valedictorian address and pro-Palestinian demonstrators on campus.

Last week, USC decided to bar biomedical engineering major and valedictorian Asna Tabassum, who is Muslim, from speaking because of security concerns. In a letter sent to college administrators, critics accused her of posting links and views on social media that promoted "antisemitic and anti-Zionist rhetoric."

Over 50 student organizations signed a letter written in support of Tabassum, who last week accused USC of caving to hatred.

"I'm just as committed to the lives of Jews as I am to Muslims or to Christians, or to any other sort of identity," she said.

A Change.org petition demanding Tabassum be allowed to speak at commencement has gathered nearly 4,000 signatures.

A week after the decision to cancel the valedictorian's speech, protesters gathered in USC's Alumni Park following a trend of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at college campuses nationwide.

The protest lasted most of the day but began to end at about 5 p.m. Wednesday after the Los Angeles Police Department ordered demonstrators to move off the campus.

Many stayed in the area, locking arms as LAPD officers in riot gear marched closer to them. Others took out their phones and appeared to record what was happening as police started to surround the remaining demonstrators.

After a few hours, the LAPD managed to move the protesters off campus, arresting at least 93 people for trespassing in the process.

Protesters lock arms as police approach their demonstration. KCAL News

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.