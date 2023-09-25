President Biden set to visit Bay Area for campaign events in Atherton, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden is set to arrive in the Bay Area Tuesday to attend several campaign fundraising events, according to White House officials.

While the White House did not release information on the campaign events when the visit was confirmed last week, there is a Tuesday reception for the Biden Victory Fund being hosted by Mark Heising and Liz Simons. The sold-out event in Atherton required campaign donations ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, according to the event website.

According to the White House, on Wednesday the President will meet with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) in addition to attending two campaign receptions. One of those events is reportedly set to be held in San Francisco and is being hosted by Democratic fundraiser Gretchen Sisson, who is married to tech executive and Facebook co-founder Andrew McCollum.

The president was last in the region in June for a three-day trip. During that visit, he met with tech leaders to discuss artificial intelligence technology, announced a $600 million investment in climate change adaptation strategies around the country, and went to two campaign events in Los Gatos and Atherton.