President Biden arrives at Moffett Field for San Francisco campaign visit

SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden landed at Moffett Field in Mountain View Tuesday afternoon, paying a visit to the Bay Area for several campaign events.

The President was scheduled to arrive shortly before 4 p.m., but Air Force One landed closer to 3:30 p.m.

While the White House did not release information on the campaign events when the visit was confirmed last week, there is a Tuesday reception for the Biden Victory Fund being hosted by Mark Heising and Liz Simons. The sold-out event in Atherton required campaign donations ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, according to the event website.

He is then scheduled to be flown from Moffett Field to San Francisco shortly before 8 p.m.

The SFMTA has closed multiple blocks in the area surrounding the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco's Nob Hill to vehicle traffic starting at noon Tuesday, with the closure lasting through early Wednesday evening.

The agency first posted about the planned street closures on social media Monday afternoon, saying the closures were "due to a VIP visit."

HeadsUp: Tomorrow, 9/26, thru Wed., 9/27, there will be multiple street closures in the Chinatown area due to a VIP visit.

We will substitute Cal. Cable Car w/ buses, switchback the Powell/Hyde & /Mason north of Powell St., & reroute the 1 California.https://t.co/VtqzKUdMkv — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) September 25, 2023

While authorities would not confirm that the closure was related to President Biden's visit, there was rampant speculation online that the presidential visit triggered the streets being shut down.

According to the White House, on Wednesday the President will meet with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) in addition to attending two more campaign receptions. One of those events is reportedly set to be held in San Francisco and is being hosted by Democratic fundraiser Gretchen Sisson, who is married to tech executive and Facebook co-founder Andrew McCollum.

President Biden is planning to depart via San Francisco International Airport to head to Arizona Wednesday.

The president was last in the region in June for a three-day trip. During that visit, he met with tech leaders to discuss artificial intelligence technology, announced a $600 million investment in climate change adaptation strategies around the country, and went to two campaign events in Los Gatos and Atherton.