President Biden leaves San Francisco after two-day campaign stop

SAN FRANCISCO -- President Biden headed to Phoenix early Wednesday evening, wrapping up his two-day trip to the Bay Area where he attended multiple campaign events.

He boarded Air Force One and departed the region from San Francisco International Airport shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the president met with his council of advisors on science and technology in San Francisco. One big topic on the president's mind was artificial intelligence.

"I'm going to take executive action and my administration's going to continue to work with bipartisan legislation so america leads the way toward responsible AI innovation," the president said at the meeting.

He also addressed the looming government shutdown at the event.

"If we have a government shutdown, a lot of vital work and science and health could be impacted: from cancer research to food safety," Mr. Biden said. "So the American people need our Republican friends and the House of Representatives to do their job. Fund the government."

President Biden attended two separate campaign fundraising events in San Francisco prior to his departure, one of them being held at the home of San Francisco businessman and 2020 presidential hopeful Tom Steyer.

The second event later in the afternoon was the Century Club of California on Franklin Street and was hosted by Gretchen Sisson and Andrew McCollum.

The president arrived for the two-day campaign stop Tuesday afternoon, attending an event in Atherton before his overnight stay in San Francisco.