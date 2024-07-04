Power outages affect PG&E customers in Pescadero, San Jose

Heat-related issues could be behind an outage affecting about 1,700 customers late Thursday afternoon near Pescadero in San Mateo County, according to PG&E.

As of 4:05 p.m. crews were working to fix the issue, and there was no estimated time for restoration of power to customers in the area near Pescadero, south of Half Moon Bay.

The outage began about 2:40 p.m. and may be due to a heat-related issue such as transformer fail, according to PG&E.

In San Jose, 675 customers were also without power, due to an outage reported at 3:11 p.m. Crews are at the scene and there was no estimated time for restoration of power.

Outages were far more widespread earlier in the week when the heat wave started, with thousands losing power in the East Bay Tuesday, including an area of San Ramon that lost electricity for an entire day.

PG&E also provided an update Thursday for possible public safety power shutoffs due to the weather. While the utility did not have any planned outages scheduled for the July 4th holiday, they did announce that due to high winds and dry conditions, shutoffs were likely for areas of Monterey and San Benito this weekend.

More information and updates are available at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.



