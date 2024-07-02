Power outage in the East Bay affecting thousands

Thousands in the East Bay are without power on Tuesday, according to PG&E.

The power outage is affecting residents in Castro Valley, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Dublin.

At least 11,214 residents are without power, and there is currently no estimated time for when power will be restored.

PG&E said they had crews and equipment on standby as the Bay Area is hit by a heat wave.

Heat wave to intensify this week. Customers urged to have a plan for possible outages. Read more at https://t.co/VEMFePdICA pic.twitter.com/K6OlAybAnT — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) July 3, 2024

The National Weather Service said the heat wave will last through the 4th of July holiday, the weekend, and into next week.