Possible case of Monkeypox detected in Alameda County

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Local health officials were awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday of the first case of Monkeypox detected in Alameda County.

Primary testing by state health officials has revealed the unidentified county resident was infected with a member of the family of viruses called Orthopox.

The CDC is in charge of determining of the strain is Monkeypox.

"The resident who tested positive had close contact with someone who recently also tested positive for Orthopox," Alameda County health officials said in a statement.

California currently has eight of the nation's 40 confirmed cases. A probable case was reported in San Francisco on June 3rd and fourth presumptive cases have been detected in Sacramento County.

Health officials said it was currently understood that Monkeypox can spread through activities that include intimate sexual contact, kissing, breathing at very close range, or sharing bedding and clothing.

The illness appears as a distinctive rash or sores on the skin anywhere on the body including in the genital area. It often begins as flu-like symptoms.

"Alameda County is prepared to respond to this and possible future cases," said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. "Health officials are monitoring updates from the CDC and CDPH as the situation evolves."

Health officials urged anyone who thinks they may have symptoms to contact their doctor.

"It is vital that a person who suspects they have Monkeypox or are experiencing symptoms contact their health care provider right away," said Dr. Kavita Trivedi, Alameda County Communicable Disease Controller.

Health officials have released the following tips to protect yourself:

Consider wearing a well-fitted mask and covering exposed skin in dense, indoor crowds

Don't share bedding, clothing, and food or drink with others

Talk to close physical contacts about their general health like recent rashes or sore

Stay aware if traveling to countries where there are outbreaks

If you have symptoms particularly a rash consistent with monkeypox, or if you have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox: