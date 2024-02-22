Portion of Niles Canyon Road in Sunol reopens with one-way traffic controls

Caltrans reopened the stretch of state Highway 84 known as Niles Canyon Road to one-way traffic controls Thursday afternoon after crews made sufficient progress on repairs to recent storm damage.

The road has been closed in both directions between Old Canyon Road and Main Street in Sunol after the slip-out of a chunk of roadway into Alameda Creek.

Emergency repairs were carried out on an eastbound portion of the stretch east of Palomares Road that collapsed into Alameda Creek during continued rainfall.

On Wednesday, officials projected that the roadway would remain closed until Friday.

Crews have been working all week to repair rock fall netting, clear vegetation and install one-way traffic control signals to guide vehicles until all repairs can be completed, Caltrans officials said.

The agency tweeted that the roadway was reopened to one-way traffic at around 4 p.m.