Niles Canyon Road to remain closed until at least Feb. 23

Niles Canyon Road to be closed for days after partial road collapse

Niles Canyon Road between Sunol and Fremont will reopen Friday at the earliest as crews work to shore up a portion of the roadway that collapsed earlier this week.

The road - State Route 84 - has been closed in both directions between Old Canyon Road and Main Street in Sunol after the slip-out of a chunk of roadway into Alameda Creek.

Caltrans crews have been shoring up the roadway ahead of another storm system arriving in the region by Sunday.

Work on SR-84/Niles Canyon Road between Pleasanton/Sunol and Fremont continues. SB I-680 to N. Mission Blvd. and WB I-580/238 are alternate routes. Thank you for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/cfdIlytMmb — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) February 21, 2024

Fremont police said Caltrans crews on Friday will assess the highway to determine if it is safe to re-open to one-way traffic control.

Alternate routes between Sunol/Pleasanton and Fremont are southbound Interstate Highway 680 to N. Mission Blvd. and westbound Highway 580/238, the California Highway Patrol said.