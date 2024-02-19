Slide collapses portion of Niles Canyon Road near Sunol

Bay Area sees widespread impacts from storm with more rain, gusting winds on the way

A portion of Niles Canyon Road/State Road 84 between Sunol and Fremont was shut down because of a partial collapse of the roadway, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The CHP Dublin office posted a photo of the road collapse on social media just before 7 a.m., which it said has closed eastbound Niles Canyon Road indefinitely.

This is Niles Canyon Road west of Sunol. @CaltransD4 is responding to the area but eastbound Niles Canyon Road is closed indefinitely. More information to come, expect major delays. pic.twitter.com/JGq0wHHtYT — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) February 19, 2024

The CHP told drivers to expect major delays Monday along the major roadway between Interstate Highway 680 and State Road 238. The road damage limited traffic to one lane and a full closure was planned for 5 p.m. Monday.

*SR-84 Niles Canyon Rd. west of Sunol*@CaltransD4 Caltrans is on scene and providing one-way traffic control until 5:00pm tonight. At 5:00pm tonight a full road closure will happen. Caltrans will return tomorrow morning to reassess. Long term plan to be determined… pic.twitter.com/iHCufdkAFL — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) February 19, 2024

The part of the roadway that collapsed into swollen Alameda Creek was centered along eastbound Niles Canyon east of Palomares Road in unincorporated Alameda County.

Caltrans was planning to assess the damage Tuesday morning and determine a long-term plan for the road.

