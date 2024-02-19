Slide collapses portion of Niles Canyon Road near Sunol
A portion of Niles Canyon Road/State Road 84 between Sunol and Fremont was shut down because of a partial collapse of the roadway, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.
The CHP Dublin office posted a photo of the road collapse on social media just before 7 a.m., which it said has closed eastbound Niles Canyon Road indefinitely.
The CHP told drivers to expect major delays Monday along the major roadway between Interstate Highway 680 and State Road 238. The road damage limited traffic to one lane and a full closure was planned for 5 p.m. Monday.
The part of the roadway that collapsed into swollen Alameda Creek was centered along eastbound Niles Canyon east of Palomares Road in unincorporated Alameda County.
Caltrans was planning to assess the damage Tuesday morning and determine a long-term plan for the road.
for more features.