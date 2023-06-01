5 kids hit by van in Pollock Pines while crossing street

Community members step in to help kids hit by car in Pollock Pines Community members step in to help kids hit by car in Pollock Pines 03:18

POLLOCK PINES -- Five children have been injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Pollock Pines.

According to the CHP, around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the children were crossing Pony Express Trail near Oak Street, within the crosswalk, when they were hit by a utility van. The victims were airlifted to the hospital — two with minor injuries and three with major injuries.

A routine field trip took a tragic turn.

"I heard a thump, thump, thump and I just started running because I knew what happened," said Randy Bishop, who works at the nearby True Value hardware store.

Witnesses say the children were Pine Top Montessori preschoolers, with their class and teachers, on their to a nearby park for a field trip. Authorities have not yet confirmed the ages of the children.

"They walk here quite frequently, but they are always holding hands," Bishop said.

The driver of the van remained at the scene. He was not injured.

"The community came together to help the kids, make sure they were stable," said Jim McCarthy, owner of nearby 50 Grand restaurant and bar.

Businesses around the area jumped into action to provide first aid to the kids and move the others to safety.

"We had people comforting the kids," McCarthy said. "We brought them in so they could color."

The speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour, though, officers do not suspect that the driver was driving drunk or speeding.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.