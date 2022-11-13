Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect in Saturday stabbing at burger restaurant in El Cerrito

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

EL CERRITO -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Nation's Giant Hamburgers in El Cerrito on Saturday night.

At 8:44 p.m., officers from the El Cerrito police department responded to 6060 Central Avenue after reports of a stabbing.

Officers said the victim was stabbed shortly after pulling into the parking lot. The victim was released from a local hospital after sustaining several wounds.

Officers describe the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, and was last seen running southbound on Carlson Boulevard.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the El Cerrito police non-emergency line at (501) 237-3233.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 3:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

