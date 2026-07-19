8 injured after police pursuit ends in San Francisco crash that shears fire hydrant

Eight people were injured, including two who were critically hurt, after a vehicle being pursued by police crashed into another vehicle Sunday night in San Francisco, officials said.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Van Ness Avenue and 14th Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Fire officials said San Francisco police were attempting to stop a vehicle when it allegedly fled. During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection.

The force of the crash sent the struck vehicle into a fire hydrant, shearing it off, officials said.

A total of nine people were evaluated at the scene. Eight were injured, including two who were transported with critical injuries. Six others suffered minor to moderate injuries. One additional person was evaluated at the scene but was not taken to a hospital.

Authorities said five people were inside the vehicle being pursued, while four people were in the other vehicle. The two people with critical injuries were in the suspect vehicle, San Francisco police said.

The intersection of South Van Ness Avenue and 14th Street was expected to be closed for an extended time.

Police have not released additional information about what led to the attempted traffic stop or the circumstances surrounding the pursuit.