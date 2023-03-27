Police investigate possible attempted child abduction in Albany's University Village

BERKELEY – UC Berkeley police said on Twitter at 10:14 p.m. Sunday that a man chased a child around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Gooding Way and Ohlone Village, in University Village in Albany.

The 9-year-old was walking home from a friend's house when an older man began chasing the child, who was able to elude the man, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male, average build, approximately six feet tall. He was described as "middle aged," wearing a fedora style hat, blue or green shirt, and black pants. The suspect left the area in an "older" black, two-door car.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the UC police at (510) 642-6760.