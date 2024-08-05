Police investigate multiple West Oakland shootings that injured several victims

Police in Oakland are investigating multiple shootings late Monday morning a block away from the West Oakland BART station that left several victims hospitalized, authorities confirmed.

According to a release sent out by the Oakland Police Department, the shootings happened Monday morning in the area of 8th Street and Center Street near Mandela Parkway. The incident reportedly happened at around 11 a.m., just a block north of the West Oakland BART stop.

While the exact details surrounding the shootings were not provided, Oakland police were notified that several victims injured in the incident were transported to area hospitals by private vehicles for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the shootings are still under active investigation. Authorities will provide an update on the incident to media later Monday afternoon with a time and location set to be determined, the release said.

This is a breaking news story. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available.