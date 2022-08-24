Police arrest man who reportedly held up Tracy high school student with knife

Shiva Sharma, 19, of Tracy, Calif., was booked into San Joaquin County jail on August 22, 2022 with the following charges: PC 207- Kidnapping; PC 664-211- Attempted Robbery; PC 21310- Possession of a Concealed Knife; PC 417- Brandishing of a Deadly Weapon; PC 626.10- Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and H&S 11377- Possession of Controlled Substance. Tracy Police Department via Bay City News

TRACY (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly held a knife to a high school student in Tracy and forced him toward the school campus, officers said.

Shiva Sharma, 19, of Tracy, was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail without incident Monday morning.

Police said a student at Stein High School alleged that he was approached by Sharma, who showed a knife and demanded money near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Beverly Place. The student said Sharma allegedly then asked to be led to the school, but the victim did not attempt to run away out of fear.

According to police, the student was not harmed during the encounter. When the suspect and victim arrived at the school, Sharma was confronted by school security and left the area, according to police.

At 9:36 a.m., the Tracy Police Department received a call from a school employee at Stein High School reporting the incident. Officers responded to the area and located Sharma at 9:41 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Graham Hawkinson at Graham.Hawkinson@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6598.