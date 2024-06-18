Point Fire crews hold the line overnight in Sonoma County, increase containment of wildfire west of Healdsburg

Fire crews battling the Point Fire in Sonoma County made additional progress overnight in containing the wildfire burning west of Healdsburg, Cal Fire said Tuesday.

The agency said in a social media post Tuesday that favorable weather conditions have allowed firefighters to increase containment and that crews will continue to fortify control lines and begin heavy mop-up operations inside the fire's perimeter.

Thanks to the strong work by firefighters over the last 24 hours and favorable weather conditions, containment on the fire is now up to 40% at 1,207 acres. Crews continue to fortify control lines and will begin heavy mop-up operations inside the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/TMaTVaSlpC — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 18, 2024

As of 6:26 a.m., Cal Fire said acreage burned in the wildfire held steady at 1,207 acres, while containment increased to 40%. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Zone SON-2E2, while Zone SON-2E3 remained under an evacuation warning.

On Monday evening, Sonoma County declared a state of emergency because of the Point Fire, which will allow for state and federal disaster aid. The county Board of Supervisors was to meet within a week to ratify the proclamation.

The wildfire began at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday above Dry Creek Valley near Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road just east-southeast of Lake Sonoma. The location is nearly the same as the 2020 Walbridge Fire, which destroyed 156 homes and 293 structures in the hills west of Healdsburg and north of Guerneville.

A Cal Fire helicopter prepares to drop water on Point Fire in Healdsburg, Calif., on Monday, June 17, 2024. Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

At least two structures have been destroyed in the Point Fire. On Monday, Cal Fire said one firefighter suffered a neck injury from a falling tree branch.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.