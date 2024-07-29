Point Fire near Bay Point over 90% contained after burning 471 acres

Bay Point residents forced to flee approach of Point Fire Friday

Cal Fire said just before 9:30 a.m. Monday the Point Fire between Concord and Bay Point that started Friday afternoon was 471 acres and 92% contained.

Firefighters continued to patrol and mop up what's left of the fire.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were destroyed.

The initially fast-moving vegetation fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. off Evora Road, which is near Willow Pass Road in Concord.

#PointFire [update] near Evora Rd X Nichols Rd in Bay Point (Contra Costa County) is now 471 acres and 92% contained. Firefighters continue to patrol and mop up the fire. #CALFIRESCUhttps://t.co/xGfh07tBL9@ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/pE5cH9tpw2 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 29, 2024

Contra Cost County activated its community warning system and residents of abut 100 homes evacuated until Saturday morning.

Cal Fire quickly joined Contra Costa County Fire Protection District with air support to keep the fire from spreading.