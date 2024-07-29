Point Fire near Bay Point over 90% contained after burning 471 acres
Cal Fire said just before 9:30 a.m. Monday the Point Fire between Concord and Bay Point that started Friday afternoon was 471 acres and 92% contained.
Firefighters continued to patrol and mop up what's left of the fire.
No injuries were reported and no buildings were destroyed.
The initially fast-moving vegetation fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. off Evora Road, which is near Willow Pass Road in Concord.
Contra Cost County activated its community warning system and residents of abut 100 homes evacuated until Saturday morning.
Cal Fire quickly joined Contra Costa County Fire Protection District with air support to keep the fire from spreading.