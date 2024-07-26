Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire breaks out north of Highway 4 near Bay Point, evacuations ordered

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Fire crews in the East Bay are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out near the community of Bay Point Friday afternoon.

According to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the fire is burning near Evora Road, north of Highway 4.

Cal Fire reports that the fire has burned about 120 acres. Multiple units have been called to the scene.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the fire getting close to a Bay Point neighborhood.

point-fire-bay-point-072604-02.jpg
Chopper 5 over the Point Fire burning north of Highway 4 between Bay Point and Concord, July 26, 2024. CBS

As of about 4 p.m., evacuations have been ordered for parts of Concord and Bay Point north of Highway 4, specifically zones CCC-E201, CCC-E215 and CCC-E216. Meanwhile, residents in zones CCC-E217 and CCC-E218 are being told to prepare for a potential evacuation.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

