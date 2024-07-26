Vegetation fire breaks out north of Highway 4 near Bay Point, evacuations ordered

Fire crews in the East Bay are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out near the community of Bay Point Friday afternoon.

According to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the fire is burning near Evora Road, north of Highway 4.

Cal Fire reports that the fire has burned about 120 acres. Multiple units have been called to the scene.

Contra Costa Fire crews are currently working a vegetation fire between the cities Concord and Bay Point off of Evora Road. Standby for updates. pic.twitter.com/WIY90ezl4l — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 26, 2024

Firefighters are battling a 120 acre fire near Evora Rd X Nichols Rd in Bay Point (Contra Costa County). #PointFire #CALFIRESCU@ContraCostaFire @ALERTCalifornia pic.twitter.com/iirUbEtBUQ — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 26, 2024

Video from Chopper 5 showed the fire getting close to a Bay Point neighborhood.

Chopper 5 over the Point Fire burning north of Highway 4 between Bay Point and Concord, July 26, 2024. CBS

As of about 4 p.m., evacuations have been ordered for parts of Concord and Bay Point north of Highway 4, specifically zones CCC-E201, CCC-E215 and CCC-E216. Meanwhile, residents in zones CCC-E217 and CCC-E218 are being told to prepare for a potential evacuation.

EVACUATION ORDER in CONCORD and BAY POINT due to FIRE. More info at https://t.co/Wlwchtr15C — Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) July 26, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.