Vegetation fire breaks out north of Highway 4 near Bay Point, evacuations ordered
Fire crews in the East Bay are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out near the community of Bay Point Friday afternoon.
According to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the fire is burning near Evora Road, north of Highway 4.
Cal Fire reports that the fire has burned about 120 acres. Multiple units have been called to the scene.
Video from Chopper 5 showed the fire getting close to a Bay Point neighborhood.
As of about 4 p.m., evacuations have been ordered for parts of Concord and Bay Point north of Highway 4, specifically zones CCC-E201, CCC-E215 and CCC-E216. Meanwhile, residents in zones CCC-E217 and CCC-E218 are being told to prepare for a potential evacuation.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.