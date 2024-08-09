Pleasanton police seek help in solving 2023 homicide

The Pleasanton Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in their investigation into the stabbing death of a man inside his home in May 2023.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Edevion White. As noted previously, the police department believes the assailants were known to the victim. This incident is considered isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Recent developments include an anonymous tip received by Pleasanton PD detectives, which may provide important insights into the case. However, additional evidence is necessary to corroborate this information and advance the investigation.

"We urge anyone with relevant information to come forward," said Lieutenant Erik Silacci. "Your cooperation is crucial in helping us piece together the details needed to bring this case to a resolution and ensure justice for the victim and his family."

If you have any information, please call the Pleasanton Police Department's tip line at (925) 931-5107.