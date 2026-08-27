2 people found dead in Pleasanton home in possible murder-suicide, police say

Two people were found dead inside a home in Pleasanton on Wednesday evening in what police believe is a possible murder-suicide.

The Pleasanton Police Department said in a press release on Thursday that officers responded at about 7:16 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check at a home on Jefferson Court just east of Val Vista Park near Donlon Elementary School. A local resident had reported to police he was unable to contact his neighbors for several days, police said.

Officers entered the home and found a woman who had been shot multiple times and in another room found a man with single gunshot wound, police said. Both people appeared to have dies several days earlier, the department said, and a handgun was found next to the man.

The woman was identified as 64-year-old Shelly Wang, who was the owner of the home, while the man was identified as 39-year-old Evgeniy Ilin. Police said Wang was renting a room to Ilin, and the incident was being investigated as a potential murder-suicide.

The suspect's motive was not known, and investigators believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to public safety, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to share about the case to contact the department.