2 arrested, young child hurt in Pleasant Hill shooting between vehicles

A rolling gun battle between two cars in Pleasant Hill last week injured a child inside one of the vehicles as well as the driver, and resulted in two arrests, according to an update on the incident by police.

In a press release issued late Monday, Pleasant Hill police said the investigation showed that the incident began as a custody dispute between the parents of the injured child and was not a random act.

Multiple people called police just before noon on December 23 to report gunshots in the area of Contra Costa Boulevard and Vivian Drive. Responding officers located three vehicles that were involved in the incident, police said.

The driver of one vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Larry Neal of Antioch, was struck by gunfire in the hand. A 7-year-old child in one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries, police said. Both were treated and released from local hospitals.

Police said Neal and the driver of another vehicle, 38-year-old Alexis Sidney of Brentwood, had exchanged gunfire with one another at close range.

Sidney and Neal were both arrested for felony child endangerment and shooting at an occupied vehicle. Neal also faces a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Both were booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police said the was still active and urged anyone with information to contact the department's Investigations Division at (925) 288-4630.