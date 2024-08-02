Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes in remote area southeast of Livermore

By Carlos Castañeda

Watch: Scene of small plane crash southeast of Livermore
A small plane crashed in a remote area southeast of Livermore Friday morning, authorities said.

The plane was reported down near Mines Road and Tarraville Creek Road about 20 miles southeast of Livermore near the Alameda - Contra Costa county line.

Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson Cheryl Hurd said there were possibly two to four people aboard the plane and the initial call was reported at 9:22 a.m. 

It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured or killed.

Livermore small plane crash
A small plane is seen overturned following a crash about 20 miles southeast of Livermore, August 2, 2024. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

