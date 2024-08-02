Small plane crashes in remote area southeast of Livermore
A small plane crashed in a remote area southeast of Livermore Friday morning, authorities said.
The plane was reported down near Mines Road and Tarraville Creek Road about 20 miles southeast of Livermore near the Alameda - Contra Costa county line.
Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson Cheryl Hurd said there were possibly two to four people aboard the plane and the initial call was reported at 9:22 a.m.
It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured or killed.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.