Small plane crashes in remote area southeast of Livermore

Watch: Scene of small plane crash southeast of Livermore

A small plane crashed in a remote area southeast of Livermore Friday morning, authorities said.

The plane was reported down near Mines Road and Tarraville Creek Road about 20 miles southeast of Livermore near the Alameda - Contra Costa county line.

Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson Cheryl Hurd said there were possibly two to four people aboard the plane and the initial call was reported at 9:22 a.m.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured or killed.

A small plane is seen overturned following a crash about 20 miles southeast of Livermore, August 2, 2024. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.