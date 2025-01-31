31-year-old Antioch man killed in Pittsburg shooting

An Antioch man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Pittsburg.

Just after 9 p.m., a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crew was on an unrelated call when they were approached by a resident about a shooting that had occurred at the intersection of Century and North Park boulevards.

Fire personnel and Pittsburg police responded and found a 31-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated and transported him to a hospital, where he died.

Police are withholding the man's identity pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Gutierrez at (925) 252-4095 or police dispatch at (925) 646-2441.