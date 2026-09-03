Armed suspect not properly searched at Pittsburg police headquarters shoots officer, himself

A shooting at Pittsburg police headquarters on Thursday injured an officer and a suspect who brought a gun into a holding cell after not being properly searched, sources told CBS News Bay Area.

The shooting prompted a large response by police and emergency responders at the Pittsburg Civic Center where City Hall and the police headquarters are located.

Police sources told CBS News Bay Area that officers arrested a felony suspect and did not properly search him, or possibly failed to search him at all, when he was put into a holding cell. Hours later when two officers arrived to take him to county jail, the suspect pulled the gun on them; during the struggle for the weapon a shot was fired with the bullet going through the suspect's leg and hitting the officer in the stomach, the sources said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Pittsburg Police Department said officers had arrested a 31-year-old male who was taken to the department for booking.

"While in booking a physical altercation between the suspect and a solo officer occurred during which a firearm was discharged striking both the officer and suspect," the statement said. "The officer was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition."

The statement added that the suspect was also listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said medics took three people from the area to the hospital. It was unclear who the third person was or what the person's injury was.

Police said the department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office were investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.